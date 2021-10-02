Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $93,725.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00025856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006666 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,080,760 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

