Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after buying an additional 124,512 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.7% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,815,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.