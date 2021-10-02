Blair William & Co. IL Sells 524 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

