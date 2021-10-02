Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 296.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 195,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,876,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 178,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

