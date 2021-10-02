Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 6,173 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $51,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

