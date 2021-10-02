Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.44 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500,956 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

IP opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

