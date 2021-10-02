Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.