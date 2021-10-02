Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,906 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BXMT stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.