BlackRock Inc. Sells 790,646 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $447,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

