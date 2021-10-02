BlackRock Inc. Sells 305,697 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,145,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Retail Properties of America worth $459,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

