BlackRock Inc. Has $478.14 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.63% of UMB Financial worth $478,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMBF opened at $99.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.