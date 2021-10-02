BlackRock Inc. Has $472.43 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $472,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

