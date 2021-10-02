BlackRock Inc. Has $472.43 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $472,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000.
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
