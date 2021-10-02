BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,790,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $439,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 699,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.52 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

