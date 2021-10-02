BlackRock Inc. Buys 64,934 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.56% of Commercial Metals worth $465,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

