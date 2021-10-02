BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 141.5% in September

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BHK opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

