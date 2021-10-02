BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

