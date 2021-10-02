Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,221 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises 6.6% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AUPH stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 3,567,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,920. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.