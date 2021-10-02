Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223,627 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDTX opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

