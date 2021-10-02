Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $251,992.67 and approximately $105.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

