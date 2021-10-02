BitSend Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $63,040.57 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00367116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.19 or 0.00878534 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,777,037 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

