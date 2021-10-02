Bitradio Market Capitalization Reaches $74,362.10 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $74,362.10 and $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.70 or 0.00420220 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,430,641 coins and its circulating supply is 10,430,637 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

