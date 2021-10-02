Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BIOT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

