Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Biome Grow has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

