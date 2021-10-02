Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($2.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.77). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $147.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.