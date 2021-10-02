BidiPass Achieves Market Cap of $162,372.17 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $162,372.17 and approximately $44.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.