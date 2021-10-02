Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

