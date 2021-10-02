Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.85 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $86.85 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,206.20 or 0.02517645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00144001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00528033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

