BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
