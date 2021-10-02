BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

