Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 73,500 Shares

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$13,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,433,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,058,095.16.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Graeme O’neill sold 91,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$15,470.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 110,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$810,000.00.

Shares of BHS traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.11. 28,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70. The company has a market cap of C$21.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

