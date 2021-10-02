Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $32.74 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

