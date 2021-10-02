Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.27. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

