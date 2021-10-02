Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.
Shares of BHC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $34.80.
In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
