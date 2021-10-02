Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

