Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $31,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,697,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Conduent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.