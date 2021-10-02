Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SFL by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SFL by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 528,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

