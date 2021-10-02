Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.