Barrington Research Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target to $12.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Landec has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

