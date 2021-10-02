Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWMAY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.52.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.