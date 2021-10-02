Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30.

Get Banner alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.67 on Friday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.