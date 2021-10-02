Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $317,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF opened at $43.30 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

