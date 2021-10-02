Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 136.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252,147 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,802,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after purchasing an additional 516,544 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 450,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

