Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,476 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of TransUnion worth $67,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.