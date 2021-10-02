Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,580 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $67,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 261,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

CM stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

