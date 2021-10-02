Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 486 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of The Timken worth $71,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

TKR opened at $66.78 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.