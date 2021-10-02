Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.92 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $69,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

