Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Dropbox worth $74,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 36.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

