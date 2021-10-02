Bank of Montreal Can Sells 191,987 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $58,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 109,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

