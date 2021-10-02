Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of Everest Re Group worth $57,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

RE opened at $252.03 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.