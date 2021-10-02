Bank of Montreal Can Has $53.18 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.62% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $53,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

