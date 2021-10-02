Bank of Montreal Can Has $51.05 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $51,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INT. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.