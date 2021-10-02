Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.12) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.72 ($4.37).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

